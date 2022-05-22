Endowment Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 10,248 Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Endowment Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,248 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 149.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 6,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Hedges Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000.

A number of research firms have commented on BBVA. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.20 ($6.46) to €6.30 ($6.56) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.90 ($6.15) to €6.40 ($6.67) in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.48.

Shares of BBVA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.01. 2,359,543 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,563,318. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.86. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 52-week low of $4.76 and a 52-week high of $7.26.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

