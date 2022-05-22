Endowment Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $200,000 Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Endowment Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,032,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,705,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,827 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,677.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 270,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,018,000 after purchasing an additional 254,900 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,819,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,472,645,000 after purchasing an additional 246,018 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11,753.6% in the third quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 240,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 238,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,273.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 237,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,884,000 after purchasing an additional 227,300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $223.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,356,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,625,010. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $217.09 and a 1 year high of $311.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $257.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.23.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

