Endowment Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,371 VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG)

Endowment Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.07% of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ledyard National Bank boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 3,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 9,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000.

Get VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF alerts:

SMOG stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $123.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,159. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.64. VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $111.46 and a 12 month high of $179.76.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.