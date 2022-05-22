Energi (NRG) Price Hits $1.65

Energi (NRG) traded up 17.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 22nd. One Energi coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.65 or 0.00005476 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Energi has traded 128.9% higher against the US dollar. Energi has a total market cap of $88.28 million and approximately $494,083.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00100922 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000642 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00021105 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001473 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $92.83 or 0.00307393 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00027456 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00009261 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 53,391,149 coins. The official website for Energi is www.energi.world . Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Energi Coin Trading

