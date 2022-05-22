EnQuest (LON:ENQ) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $24.70

EnQuest PLC (LON:ENQ – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 24.70 ($0.30) and traded as high as GBX 36.05 ($0.44). EnQuest shares last traded at GBX 35.35 ($0.44), with a volume of 6,714,675 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on EnQuest from GBX 35 ($0.43) to GBX 45 ($0.55) and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays raised their price target on EnQuest from GBX 25 ($0.31) to GBX 40 ($0.49) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 394.43. The stock has a market capitalization of £666.67 million and a P/E ratio of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 32.10 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 24.70.

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas production and development company. The company explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, Scolty/Crathes, Greater Kittiwake Area, Alba, Dons area, and Alma/Galia.

