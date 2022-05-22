Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Boosts Stock Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 190.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 401,997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 263,579 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.13% of Campbell Soup worth $17,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,139,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,882,000 after buying an additional 1,994,048 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,957,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,457,000 after buying an additional 311,779 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,571,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,919,000 after purchasing an additional 97,483 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,509,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,078,000 after purchasing an additional 310,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,005,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,437,000 after purchasing an additional 373,208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Campbell Soup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.30.

Shares of NYSE CPB opened at $46.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $39.76 and a 52-week high of $51.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.28.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 11.09%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.85%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile (Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.