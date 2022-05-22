Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys 55,720 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 116.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,708 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,720 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $15,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 376 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 6.0% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.5% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,715 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 90.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $116.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.60. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.54 and a 1 year high of $164.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 55.42%.

In other news, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $129.01 per share, with a total value of $248,344.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DRI. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $176.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.05.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

