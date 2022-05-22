Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $12.83 Million Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,775 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $12,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 347.8% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 158.1% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

FDS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $346.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $432.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $454.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $444.20.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $364.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $319.65 and a twelve month high of $495.39. The stock has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $412.88 and its 200 day moving average is $431.18.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.31. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 42.88%. The company had revenue of $431.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.72 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 30.15%.

In related news, Director Laurie Siegel sold 1,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $565,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,177 shares in the company, valued at $517,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.11, for a total transaction of $534,833.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,126,385.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,277 shares of company stock worth $12,272,402. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

