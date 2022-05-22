Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $14.58 Million Stock Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 371,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 200,952 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.10% of Mosaic worth $14,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Mosaic by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,679,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $238,594,000 after acquiring an additional 132,729 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 3.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,546,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $233,256,000 after buying an additional 204,939 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Mosaic by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,995,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $235,547,000 after acquiring an additional 100,481 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Mosaic by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,400,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $172,898,000 after acquiring an additional 174,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,828,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $150,632,000 after acquiring an additional 115,816 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Mosaic from $49.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mosaic from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.59.

MOS opened at $57.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.30 and a 200-day moving average of $50.40. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $28.26 and a fifty-two week high of $79.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.01. Mosaic had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 18.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 6.37%.

Mosaic declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Mosaic news, Director Denise C. Johnson sold 24,427 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,587,755.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Walter F. Precourt III sold 9,647 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $752,466.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,850,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,039 shares of company stock valued at $7,169,395. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

