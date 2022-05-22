Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases 8,605 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 315,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,605 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in UGI were worth $14,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in UGI during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in shares of UGI during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of UGI during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of UGI during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UGI during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UGI opened at $40.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.98. UGI Co. has a 52 week low of $33.04 and a 52 week high of $48.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.71%.

UGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. TheStreet cut shares of UGI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America cut shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of UGI from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

