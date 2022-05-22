Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Raises Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 320.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 217,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,056 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.09% of Hologic worth $16,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HOLX. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Hologic by 4.8% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hologic by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hologic by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hologic by 4.5% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Hologic by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 63,820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HOLX shares. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Hologic to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Hologic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.75.

In related news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 2,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total transaction of $155,014.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jan Verstreken sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total value of $512,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,058,250.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOLX opened at $77.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.41 and its 200 day moving average is $73.63. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.10 and a fifty-two week high of $81.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.97.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.52. Hologic had a net margin of 28.79% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

