Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 14,471 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,468 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,471 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $13,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,102,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $893,932,000 after purchasing an additional 35,451 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,484,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $634,690,000 after purchasing an additional 340,105 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 4.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,022,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $582,017,000 after purchasing an additional 93,779 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 154.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,145,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,242,000 after acquiring an additional 695,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 64.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 981,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,845,000 after acquiring an additional 383,324 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VEEV. Barclays lowered their price target on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $278.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.06.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $164.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $188.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.64. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.04 and a 52 week high of $343.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.39 billion, a PE ratio of 62.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.85.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $485.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.98 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 23.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total transaction of $2,354,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total value of $4,142,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,555.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

