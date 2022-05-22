Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 1,638 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,638 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $16,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,238,000. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 246.5% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the period. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $273,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 333,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,426,000 after purchasing an additional 42,480 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LRCX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $583.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $627.00 to $596.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $675.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $775.00 to $837.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $670.90.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $474.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $495.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $581.97. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $442.53 and a 1 year high of $731.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.48 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.51% and a net margin of 27.13%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 31.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 18.76%.

In related news, Director Catherine P. Lego acquired 1,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $460.35 per share, with a total value of $799,167.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,991 shares in the company, valued at $23,013,356.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.22, for a total transaction of $378,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,054,418.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

