Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 2,000 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,972 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in MSCI were worth $14,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MSCI. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 3.8% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 802,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,349,000 after acquiring an additional 29,747 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in MSCI during the third quarter worth $3,590,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in MSCI by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its stake in MSCI by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MSCI. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of MSCI from $700.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of MSCI from $720.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of MSCI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $515.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $556.50.

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total value of $432,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

MSCI stock opened at $417.04 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $376.41 and a fifty-two week high of $679.85. The stock has a market cap of $33.89 billion, a PE ratio of 45.73 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $463.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $533.38.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $559.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.18 million. MSCI had a net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 205.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.61%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

