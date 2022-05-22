Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 76,231 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,158 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 76,231 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.10% of Trex worth $16,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Trex by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,742,000 after buying an additional 113,161 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 49.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,393,000 after purchasing an additional 137,260 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trex by 36.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Trex by 76.6% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,527 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Trex by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,688 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TREX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Trex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zelman & Associates began coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Trex from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Trex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Trex from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.39.

Trex stock opened at $60.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.60. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.76 and a 1-year high of $140.98.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $339.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.67 million. Trex had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 38.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

