EOS Price Down 2% Over Last 7 Days (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. During the last seven days, EOS has traded down 2% against the dollar. One EOS coin can currently be bought for $1.36 or 0.00004485 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EOS has a total market capitalization of $1.35 billion and $290.67 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ark (ARK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000179 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000089 BTC.

About EOS

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,055,373,585 coins and its circulating supply is 990,149,880 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . EOS’s official website is eos.io . The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper. Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/ In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup) “

EOS Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

