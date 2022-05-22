EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Sold by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,812 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 943 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $6,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 11.2% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in EPAM Systems by 1.4% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,606 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its position in EPAM Systems by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 981 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in EPAM Systems by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 332 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in EPAM Systems by 0.6% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,358 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE EPAM traded down $6.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $320.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,491,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,345. The company has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of 41.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.59 and a 1-year high of $725.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $294.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $446.44.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 11.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,162 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EPAM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on EPAM Systems from $630.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen lowered their price objective on EPAM Systems from $615.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $325.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $359.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $312.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $419.00.

EPAM Systems Profile (Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.