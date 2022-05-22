Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Acquires 1,211 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Toro were worth $4,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Toro in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Toro by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in Toro in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Toro in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in Toro by 159.5% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TTC opened at $75.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.70. The Toro Company has a 1-year low of $74.29 and a 1-year high of $115.68.

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Toro had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The firm had revenue of $932.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

In related news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total transaction of $309,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Toro in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Toro from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.67.

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

