Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Acquires 2,758 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 115,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,758 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $8,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INCY. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Incyte during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 577.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $74.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $61.91 and a 12 month high of $88.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.71. The stock has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.71.

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $733.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.54 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 29.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on INCY shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Incyte from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink cut Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Incyte from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Incyte has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.92.

In other Incyte news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 100,000 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.67 per share, with a total value of $7,067,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 43,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total value of $3,672,975.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,163 shares in the company, valued at $5,440,458.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 418,363 shares of company stock valued at $29,843,898. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

