Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Buys 28,127 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 1,228.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,127 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Lithia Motors worth $9,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LAD. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 417.2% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Lithia Motors during the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Lithia Motors news, SVP George N. Hines sold 1,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.09, for a total transaction of $624,423.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $1,525,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,487,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,070 shares of company stock worth $2,229,681 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lithia Motors stock opened at $284.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $303.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $303.33. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $272.20 and a 52 week high of $387.63.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $11.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $2.33. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.89 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 43.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.00%.

LAD has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Lithia Motors from $425.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $542.00 to $578.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $362.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $410.71.

About Lithia Motors (Get Rating)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

