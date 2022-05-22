Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Buys New Position in Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 473,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,881,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BBCP. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,588,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,029,000 after buying an additional 601,468 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 930,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,946,000 after buying an additional 221,297 shares during the period. AltraVue Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 2,122,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,409,000 after buying an additional 173,840 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,584,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,995,000 after buying an additional 169,979 shares during the period. Finally, Heirloom Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.36% of the company’s stock.

BBCP stock opened at $5.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.64 and a 52-week high of $9.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.42. The company has a market capitalization of $284.27 million, a PE ratio of -62.63 and a beta of 1.12.

Concrete Pumping ( NASDAQ:BBCP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Concrete Pumping had a positive return on equity of 3.60% and a negative net margin of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $85.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Concrete Pumping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

