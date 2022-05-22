Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $12.28 Million Stock Position in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 210,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp were worth $12,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EGBN. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 108,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,330,000 after purchasing an additional 28,124 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 2.7% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 80,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Eagle Bancorp by 26.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. 73.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EGBN stock opened at $48.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $47.73 and a one year high of $63.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.36.

Eagle Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EGBN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.36. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 45.21% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $87.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.67%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

