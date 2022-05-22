Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $13.98 Million Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 280,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,593 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Yum China worth $13,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qtron Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Yum China by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 36,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after buying an additional 16,195 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 192,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,612,000 after purchasing an additional 28,900 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 106,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,694 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Yum China by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Yum China by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 129,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,429,000 after acquiring an additional 13,431 shares during the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YUMC opened at $42.19 on Friday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.55 and a 12 month high of $69.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.62 and a 200 day moving average of $46.85.

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.12%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on YUMC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yum China in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.97.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

