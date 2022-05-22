Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $7.87 Million Stock Holdings in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,756 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.73% of American Woodmark worth $7,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMWD. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in American Woodmark by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,166,000 after purchasing an additional 12,253 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 54.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after buying an additional 11,372 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 48.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of American Woodmark during the third quarter worth $210,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 6.0% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMWD opened at $50.33 on Friday. American Woodmark Co. has a 52-week low of $44.01 and a 52-week high of $95.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.99. The firm has a market cap of $833.97 million, a PE ratio of -20.13 and a beta of 1.98.

American Woodmark ( NASDAQ:AMWD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $459.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.59 million. American Woodmark had a negative net margin of 2.26% and a positive return on equity of 7.22%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Research analysts predict that American Woodmark Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMWD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on American Woodmark from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet downgraded American Woodmark from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Woodmark in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital cut American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.75.

In related news, Director Vance W. Tang purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.95 per share, for a total transaction of $529,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Scott Culbreth purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.86 per share, with a total value of $107,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 15,036 shares of company stock valued at $798,224. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. The company also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

