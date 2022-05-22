Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $9.23 Million Holdings in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its stake in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,848 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,658 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.23% of UniFirst worth $9,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in UniFirst by 17.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in UniFirst by 17.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in UniFirst by 31.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,869 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,640,000 after purchasing an additional 12,803 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in UniFirst by 46.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,703 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 5,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in UniFirst by 22.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,455 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet downgraded shares of UniFirst from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of UniFirst from $213.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.00.

Shares of UNF stock opened at $160.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 0.99. UniFirst Co. has a one year low of $156.04 and a one year high of $242.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $173.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.25.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The textile maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $486.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.09 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that UniFirst Co. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. UniFirst’s payout ratio is presently 17.73%.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

