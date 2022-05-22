Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Increases Stock Position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 99,461 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 2,372 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $7,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GMED. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 207,689 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $16,102,000 after buying an additional 10,577 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,757 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 90,185 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,910,000 after acquiring an additional 42,139 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,998 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,454 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director David D. Davidar sold 31,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.03, for a total transaction of $2,457,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 601,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,917,488.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Tobin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $700,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,484 shares of company stock valued at $3,670,143. Company insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

GMED has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.31.

Shares of NYSE:GMED opened at $64.92 on Friday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.21 and a fifty-two week high of $84.23. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 47.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.71.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $230.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.88 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 14.77%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

