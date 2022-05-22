Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Makes New Investment in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 109,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,596,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Ventas by 135.1% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in Ventas by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Ventas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Ventas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Ventas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 34,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $1,947,756.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 69,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $4,412,766.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,802 shares of company stock valued at $7,447,849. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ventas from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Ventas from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price target on Ventas from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ventas in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.42.

NYSE VTR opened at $56.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.93, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.16. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.44 and a twelve month high of $64.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.97 and a 200 day moving average of $54.36.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Ventas had a return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 3.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 461.55%.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

