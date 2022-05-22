Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Raises Holdings in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,162 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.64% of Alamo Group worth $11,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Alamo Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Alamo Group by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alamo Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Alamo Group by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alamo Group by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

ALG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Alamo Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alamo Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

ALG stock opened at $111.56 on Friday. Alamo Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.35 and a twelve month high of $160.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $133.30 and a 200 day moving average of $141.89.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.08). Alamo Group had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 11.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alamo Group Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.54%.

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty applications, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

