Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 148,800 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 75.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 148,800 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.10% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $13,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 8,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JLL opened at $186.59 on Friday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a one year low of $182.71 and a one year high of $275.77. The company has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.96.

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $1.42. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 19.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JLL. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $329.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $461.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $217.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.25.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

