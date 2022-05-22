Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 15,572 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 40.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,647 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,572 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $7,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning boosted its position in Generac by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Generac by 34.4% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Generac by 7.7% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 10,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,344,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 47.8% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Generac by 11.7% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 4,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.70, for a total value of $1,093,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,900,732.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 11,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.01, for a total transaction of $3,621,815.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,389 shares of company stock worth $7,781,466. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Generac stock opened at $220.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $197.94 and a 1 year high of $524.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $266.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $314.92. The stock has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.15.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.17. Generac had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GNRC shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Generac in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $533.00 to $561.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Generac from $474.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $454.90.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

