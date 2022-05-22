Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) is Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,081 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,817 shares during the quarter. Equifax makes up 4.1% of Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $5,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 11.6% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 77,311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $19,251,000 after acquiring an additional 8,044 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 644.1% in the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 9,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 8,180 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 131.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,112,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $911,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768,646 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 46.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,202 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,866,000 after acquiring an additional 6,134 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.
In other news, insider Sid Singh sold 19,222 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.93, for a total value of $4,150,606.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 15,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.74, for a total value of $3,071,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,692 shares in the company, valued at $8,945,500.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE EFX traded up $3.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $194.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 768,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,965. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $217.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.80. Equifax Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.76 and a 12-month high of $300.11. The firm has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.50.
Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 15.06%. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 25.20%.
Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.
