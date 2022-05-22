Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) is Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,081 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,817 shares during the quarter. Equifax makes up 4.1% of Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $5,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 11.6% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 77,311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $19,251,000 after acquiring an additional 8,044 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 644.1% in the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 9,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 8,180 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 131.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,112,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $911,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768,646 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 46.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,202 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,866,000 after acquiring an additional 6,134 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

In other news, insider Sid Singh sold 19,222 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.93, for a total value of $4,150,606.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 15,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.74, for a total value of $3,071,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,692 shares in the company, valued at $8,945,500.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EFX. TheStreet raised Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Equifax from $255.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird raised Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $290.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Equifax from $300.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equifax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.54.

Shares of NYSE EFX traded up $3.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $194.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 768,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,965. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $217.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.80. Equifax Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.76 and a 12-month high of $300.11. The firm has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.50.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 15.06%. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 25.20%.

Equifax Profile (Get Rating)

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.