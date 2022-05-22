Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $260.54.

EFX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Equifax from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Equifax from $335.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial raised Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Equifax from $300.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of NYSE:EFX traded up $3.45 on Friday, hitting $194.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 768,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $217.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.03. Equifax has a 12 month low of $185.76 and a 12 month high of $300.11.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.07. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Equifax will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.20%.

In other news, insider Sid Singh sold 19,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.93, for a total value of $4,150,606.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.74, for a total value of $3,071,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,945,500.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EFX. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Equifax by 11.3% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Equifax by 2.6% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl lifted its stake in Equifax by 19.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 20,251 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,802,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Equifax by 352.3% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 16,677 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,954,000 after purchasing an additional 12,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equifax during the first quarter worth $600,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

