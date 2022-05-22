Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Centersquare Investment Management LLC

Centersquare Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 764,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,758 shares during the quarter. Equinix comprises 5.9% of Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned about 0.85% of Equinix worth $646,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Equinix by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 1,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Equinix by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,275,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. StrongBox Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Equinix by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $368,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen raised their price target on Equinix from $880.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Equinix in a report on Sunday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Equinix from $829.00 to $815.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Equinix from $860.00 to $880.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $852.59.

In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 3,171 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $681.94, for a total transaction of $2,162,431.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 2,879 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.51, for a total value of $2,019,647.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,783 shares of company stock worth $7,486,677 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX traded up $16.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $651.79. The company had a trading volume of 587,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,455. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $59.32 billion, a PE ratio of 120.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $717.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $743.83. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $621.34 and a 1-year high of $885.26.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 7.25%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $3.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 228.78%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

