Ergo (ERG) Reaches Market Cap of $74.25 Million

Ergo (ERG) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 22nd. Over the last seven days, Ergo has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.32 or 0.00007731 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ergo has a market cap of $74.25 million and $481,612.00 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30,001.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,018.40 or 0.06727617 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000287 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.92 or 0.00239712 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00016313 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $200.39 or 0.00667928 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $180.58 or 0.00601908 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00069643 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004534 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 35,316,150 coins and its circulating supply is 32,012,428 coins. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org . Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019) “

Ergo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

