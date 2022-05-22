Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Sold by Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC

Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 68.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 21,385 shares during the period. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $2,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 3.4% during the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Etsy by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Etsy by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 653 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Etsy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,881,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Etsy alerts:

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total value of $1,695,939.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,354,187.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total transaction of $775,198.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,675 shares of company stock worth $19,994,340 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Etsy stock opened at $78.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.66 and a 1-year high of $307.75.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $579.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.71 million. Etsy had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 73.57%. Etsy’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ETSY. UBS Group upgraded Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Etsy from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Etsy from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Etsy from $275.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Etsy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.44.

Etsy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.