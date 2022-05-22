EUNO Price Down 1.1% Over Last Week (EUNO)

EUNO (EUNO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 21st. During the last week, EUNO has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. One EUNO coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EUNO has a total market cap of $1.93 million and $829.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.22 or 0.00231829 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 34.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000058 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000039 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

EUNO Profile

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,543,844,522 coins. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

EUNO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EUNO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

