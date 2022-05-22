Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Shares of EVK stock opened at $1.31 on Friday. Ever-Glory International Group has a 12-month low of $1.09 and a 12-month high of $6.22. The company has a market capitalization of $19.40 million, a P/E ratio of -4.85 and a beta of -0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.04.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ever-Glory International Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK – Get Rating) by 62.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,344 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,778 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Ever-Glory International Group worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and retails apparel in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, Japan, and the United States. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company primarily offers casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear.

