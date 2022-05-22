Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC Acquires 8,786 Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) by 57.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,786 shares during the quarter. argenx makes up 4.1% of Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC’s holdings in argenx were worth $8,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in argenx by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 200,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,345,000 after buying an additional 65,117 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in argenx in the fourth quarter valued at about $850,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in argenx in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in argenx by 38.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after buying an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in argenx by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 10,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. 58.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley raised argenx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised argenx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on argenx from €350.00 ($364.58) to €370.00 ($385.42) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $360.94.

ARGX opened at $324.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.14 and a beta of 1.11. argenx SE has a 1-year low of $249.50 and a 1-year high of $356.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $309.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $301.29.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.08) by $0.72. argenx had a negative return on equity of 32.54% and a negative net margin of 147.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.81) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that argenx SE will post -19.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III clinical trials; bullous pemphigoid and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy in Phase II/III clinical trials; and ENHANZE SC in Pre-clinical study.

