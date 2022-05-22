Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 121.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,836 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,886 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for about 2.8% of Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 203.6% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $80.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $71.83 and a one year high of $310.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.23.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.88. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $155.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $342.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.83.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

