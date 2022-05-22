Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC Has $4.06 Million Holdings in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) by 48.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 248,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,342 shares during the quarter. Revance Therapeutics accounts for about 1.9% of Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Revance Therapeutics were worth $4,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RVNC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $21,029,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 50.9% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,742,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,560,000 after acquiring an additional 588,263 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $8,131,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $481,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 47.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 859,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,957,000 after acquiring an additional 277,129 shares in the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Revance Therapeutics alerts:

RVNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Revance Therapeutics stock opened at $13.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.50 and a 200-day moving average of $15.63. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.65 and a 1 year high of $33.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.80, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 3.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.05.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.05. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 273.73% and a negative net margin of 305.27%. The company had revenue of $25.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.24) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

Revance Therapeutics Profile (Get Rating)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revance Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.