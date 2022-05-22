Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,104 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2,463.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,230 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 4.5% of Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. NS Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In related news, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total transaction of $6,946,586.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,599,842 shares in the company, valued at $48,959,992,099.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $98,082.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,732,301. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 550,261 shares of company stock worth $21,637,779. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,250.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,337.74.

GOOGL opened at $2,178.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,535.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,708.83. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,115.93 and a fifty-two week high of $3,030.93.

Alphabet’s stock is going to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $26.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.