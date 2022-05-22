Evonik Industries AG (FRA:EVK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Evonik Industries AG (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “N/A” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €32.48 ($33.83).

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €39.00 ($40.63) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €38.00 ($39.58) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €23.00 ($23.96) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays set a €34.00 ($35.42) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €29.00 ($30.21) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

Shares of Evonik Industries stock traded down €0.52 ($0.54) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €25.33 ($26.39). 840,453 shares of the stock traded hands. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €25.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €26.98. Evonik Industries has a 52-week low of €26.78 ($27.90) and a 52-week high of €32.97 ($34.34).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.