Evotec (ETR:EVT) PT Set at €30.00 by Deutsche Bank Rese…

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €30.00 ($31.25) price target on Evotec (ETR:EVT – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on EVT. Royal Bank of Canada set a €43.00 ($44.79) price objective on shares of Evotec in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €47.00 ($48.96) target price on shares of Evotec in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Warburg Research set a €43.00 ($44.79) target price on shares of Evotec in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €39.00 ($40.63) target price on shares of Evotec in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($46.88) target price on shares of Evotec in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Evotec stock opened at €25.32 ($26.38) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €25.48 and a 200-day moving average of €32.41. Evotec has a one year low of €20.24 ($21.08) and a one year high of €45.83 ($47.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.23, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55.

Evotec SE operates as a drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as neuronal diseases, diabetes and complications of diabetes, pain, inflammation, oncology, infectious diseases, respiratory diseases, fibrosis, rare diseases, and women's health.

