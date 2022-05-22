ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Market Capitalization Hits $126,028.15

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0215 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ExclusiveCoin has a market capitalization of $126,028.15 and approximately $9.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded down 1.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ExclusiveCoin alerts:

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00013440 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Millimeter (MM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002140 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000838 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000055 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Profile

EXCL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ExclusiveCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ExclusiveCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.