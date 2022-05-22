Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $113.60.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EXPD. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

EXPD stock traded up $1.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.44. 1,402,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,876,716. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.88. The company has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.85. Expeditors International of Washington has a twelve month low of $94.95 and a twelve month high of $137.80.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 42.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.43%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 34,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,655,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.6% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.9% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.4% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile (Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

