Experian (LON:EXPN) PT Lowered to GBX 3,300 at Barclays

Experian (LON:EXPN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from GBX 3,750 ($46.23) to GBX 3,300 ($40.68) in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on EXPN. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Experian to a sector perform rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 2,500 ($30.82) to GBX 2,850 ($35.13) in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup lowered Experian to a neutral rating and set a GBX 3,146 ($38.78) price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 3,316 ($40.88).

Get Experian alerts:

LON:EXPN opened at GBX 2,553 ($31.47) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,814.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,093.58. Experian has a twelve month low of GBX 2,436 ($30.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,689 ($45.48). The stock has a market cap of £23.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Experian’s previous dividend of $0.16. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Experian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.54%.

About Experian (Get Rating)

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Experian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.