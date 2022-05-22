F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) EVP Sells $44,030.00 in Stock

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $44,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,418 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Chad Michael Whalen also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 10th, Chad Michael Whalen sold 254 shares of F5 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.68, for a total transaction of $42,844.72.
- On Wednesday, February 23rd, Chad Michael Whalen sold 251 shares of F5 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total transaction of $49,813.46.
Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $156.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $192.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.54. F5, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.66 and a 1-year high of $249.00.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of F5 by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,404 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $13,558,000 after acquiring an additional 10,716 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of F5 by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,630 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of F5 by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,597 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of F5 by 209.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 734 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of F5 by 1.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,558 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of F5 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of F5 from $255.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of F5 from $270.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of F5 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of F5 from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, F5 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.15.
F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.
