F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) EVP Sells $44,030.00 in Stock

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $44,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,418 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Chad Michael Whalen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 10th, Chad Michael Whalen sold 254 shares of F5 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.68, for a total transaction of $42,844.72.

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Chad Michael Whalen sold 251 shares of F5 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total transaction of $49,813.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $156.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $192.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.54. F5, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.66 and a 1-year high of $249.00.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The network technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. F5 had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The company had revenue of $634.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of F5 by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,404 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $13,558,000 after acquiring an additional 10,716 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of F5 by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,630 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of F5 by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,597 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of F5 by 209.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 734 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of F5 by 1.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,558 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of F5 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of F5 from $255.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of F5 from $270.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of F5 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of F5 from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, F5 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.15.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

