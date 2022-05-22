Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Receives $109.25 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $109.25.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FN shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Fabrinet in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Fabrinet from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

NYSE:FN traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,017. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Fabrinet has a twelve month low of $82.29 and a twelve month high of $126.28.

Fabrinet ( NYSE:FN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.02). Fabrinet had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 16.00%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fabrinet news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 2,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.73, for a total value of $211,874.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,594,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $588,146,000 after purchasing an additional 24,058 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Fabrinet by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,173,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,770,000 after acquiring an additional 30,481 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Fabrinet by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,529,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,835,000 after acquiring an additional 794,833 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Fabrinet by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,176,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,719,000 after acquiring an additional 40,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Fabrinet by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,036,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,249,000 after acquiring an additional 8,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

