Faceter Market Cap Tops $361,547.11 (FACE)

Faceter (FACE) traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 22nd. One Faceter coin can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Faceter has a total market capitalization of $361,547.11 and approximately $16,010.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Faceter has traded down 21.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,056.38 or 0.99918221 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003331 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003327 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002203 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Faceter Coin Profile

FACE is a coin. Faceter’s total supply is 936,154,235 coins and its circulating supply is 468,136,184 coins. The official website for Faceter is tokensale.faceter.io . Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Faceter’s official message board is medium.com/faceter

According to CryptoCompare, “Faceter is a decentralized surveillance system for consumers. Faceter makes video surveillance smart, through enhanced face detection, object detection, and real-time video analysis. These features allow cameras to understand the situation and respond to it, offering security to all customers. FACE is an ERC-20 token that powers this decentralized network enabling flexible, transparent, cross-border closed-loop settlement mechanism for all participants. “

Buying and Selling Faceter

