Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,605 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 526 shares during the period. Suncor Energy accounts for about 2.5% of Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $3,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. 58.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SU traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.08. 6,851,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,138,158. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.55. The company has a market cap of $53.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.10 and a 12-month high of $38.86.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.18 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 14.18%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.3623 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SU. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$42.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. CIBC boosted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.67.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

